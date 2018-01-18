GWENT Police are appealing for further information after a 57-year-old man was found dead in his house in St Julian's, Newport.

On Monday, at approximately 3.30pm, Gwent Police were called to an address in Brynderwen Road, in Newport.

On arrival, officers discovered the body of 57-year-old Anthony Bubbins from the Newport area.

On Tuesday, a 54-year-old man from the Newport was located in the Devon area and arrested on suspicion of murder. He currently remains in police custody.

Today, senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector, Mark Pope is appealing to the public for more information.

He said: “At this moment, we are following several lines of enquiry into the investigation.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information on the victim’s (Anthony Bubbins) last sightings and particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Anthony Bubbins from Monday, January 8, 2018 to Monday, January 15 at 3.30pm.

“If this is you, or if you know someone that may hold this information, please get in touch by ringing Gwent Police on 101. Thank you.”

Anyone who may have any further information on this incident please ring 101, quoting log number: 320 15/01/18