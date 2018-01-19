A BUS offering support and information about cancer will be visiting Newport next week.

The Macmillan Cancer Support bus, Bronwen, will arrive with a team of information and support specialists and health and social care professionals.

The bus hosts two electronic information screens, a private room for sensitive conversations and two iPads to enable people to find the information they need on the spot.

Macmillan would like to encourage anyone living nearby or simply passing by who have questions about cancer to visit.

On Monday, January 22, the bus will parked up outside Tesco Extra on Spytty Road in Newport between 9am and 4pm.

The next day, the bus and team will be available outside Morrisons on Orb Drive in Newport from between 9am and 4pm.

On Wednesday, January 24 people can visit the bus in Spytty Road in Newport Retail Park from 9am to 4pm. Between 9am and 4pm on Thursday, January 25 January it will be outside Sainsbury’s on Albany Street. On the last day of delivery, Friday 26 January, the team will be available outside Morrisons on Azalea Road in Rogerstone from 9am to 4pm.

Moray Hayman, Bronwen team lead cancer information and support specialist said: “We encourage anyone who has been affected by cancer to come and see us, whether they’re living with cancer, have been recently diagnosed, caring for someone with cancer or worried about a loved one.

“As well as answering questions on the day, we can signpost to other cancer services in the area and provide information on a range of issues, including financial advice and wellbeing."

For more information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo.

If you are unable to visit the bus but have questions about cancer, visit macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 8080000.