MOTORISTS and others venturing out this morning are being warned to take extra care on Gwent's roads.

The Met Office has issued yellow warning for ice covering much of Wales, which will be in place until 10am.

Icy stretches have formed overnight, and there is a likelihood of there being some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Forecasters say that rain, hail, sleet and, over higher ground, snow showers will continue to push across Wales and western England, and could lead to some difficult driving conditions in places.