UPDATE 2.30pm

The road is now open.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "The pedestrian has serious injuries."

UPDATE 1.11pm

A spokesman for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene of an incident in the Magor area today (January 19th).



"The aircraft was mobile at 9.10am and arrived on scene at 9.35am.

"The crew assisted Welsh Ambulance Service colleagues and accompanied the patient in a land ambulance to hospital. The helicopter left the area at 11.45am.”

UPDATE 11.35am

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Newport Road in Magor.

"The collision involving a van and a female pedestrian happened at approximately 9am this morning.

"The pedestrian has been taken to the Heath Hospital by ambulance. The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

"The road is currently enclosed while specialist officers carry out investigations and it is likely to remain closed for several hours.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 quoting log number 69 19/01/18."

UPDATE 10.55am

Our reporter at the scene, Alice Rose, says that police cars and ambulances have since left the scene but the road remains closed.

An air ambulance has also been spotted leaving the area.

Queues are beginning to grow along Newport Road, with local CSOs attempting to divert drivers out of the village.

A ROAD is closed in Magor after a woman was hit by a van.

The incident happened in Newport Road at around 9am this morning, with ambulance crews tending to the pedestrian.

Police crews are still at the scene, with the road remaining closed.

Serious collision in Magor near to Queens Gardens. Emergency services are dealing, avoid the area if possible road closures in place at this time. — Caldicot Officers (@gpcaldicot) January 19, 2018

Eyewitnesses say that an air ambulance has landed on the road, although it is not clear if it has left yet.

Traffic remains heavy along the road while the woman is attended to by the emergency services.



Picture: Google Maps

