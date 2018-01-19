BULLYING behaviour among school children has led to police patrols in a city centre bus station.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Due to concerns of bullying, officers from the Newport Central Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling the bus station before and after school for the last couple of weeks.

"Some children were walking to school rather than have to endure the behaviour. Officers have managed to identify some of the perpetrators and have hopefully put a stop to it."

PC Lisa Parker from Newport Central says, “It has been a great opportunity to go and talk to some of the children as they wait for their bus.

"I would like them to know that my colleagues and I are always available for them to come and talk to us. If anyone has concerns please come and see us while we’re out patrolling.”