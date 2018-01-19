A LITERARY event for schoolchildren linked to the Hay Festival will return to the University of South Wales’ city campus in Newport following its first stint last week.

The Hay Festival Scribblers tour aims to engage and encourage the next generation in storytelling and conversation, “inspiring empathy and creativity”.

The tour also gives pupils a chance to visit their nearest university and experience life on campus.

A Llanwern High School spokesman said: “Hay Festival Scribblers tour was a fantastic opportunity for our young people to meet and engage with professional writers and to gain insight into the creative process.

“It was a fun and inspirational day that the students will remember.”

Liz Bailey University of South Wales campus coordinator said: “This is an ideal opportunity to raise young people’s awareness of Higher Education.”

The tour will be returning to Newport on Monday, January 2.

It will then be visiting universities in Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham and Aberystwyth.