ROADWORKS have been delayed on a major project due to bad weather in Scotland.

Work on the A465 Section 2 project between Gilwern and Brynmawr has been delayed because the planned arrival of a specialist crane to the site at Brynmawr.

The crane has not reached the site due to adverse weather conditions on a project in Methil, Scotland.

That means that the planned weekend road closure on Friday, January 26 to Monday, January 29 has now been cancelled.

However. the road closure planned for Friday, February 2 to Monday, February 5 will proceed as planned.

There will be diversions during the closure, however full access will be maintained through the site for emergency services vehicles which will be escorted by our traffic management team.

A spokesman for Costain said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your continued patience."

More information can be found at facebook.com/A465Section2.