A MARTIAL arts group travelled from Blackwood took a trip to a Welsh waterfall to see in the Japanese New Year as part of their training.

The Ronin Dojo group, who train at the Blackwood Unique fitness centre, went to the Brecon Beacons to stand under the Sgwd Yr Eira for a traditional Japanese ceremony called Misogi.

Misogi is a practice of ritual purification by washing the entire body.

It is usually used in some forms of martial arts to prepare the mind for training - and the ceremony takes place after the UK New Year.

Terry Birkett, who teaches the Ronin Dojo group, said it was first started in Wales many years ago.

He said: "This year the spirit could not have been better."