AN ALLEYWAY behind a row of shops in Newport blighted by drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour could be closed off.

Residents and businesses around the Maesglas shops in Cardiff Road have frequently complained about problems caused by groups gathering in the short alleyway running between the Maesglas Community Centre and Maesglas Avenue.

Now Newport City Council is considering introducing a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which would allow it to set up gates at either end of the graffiti-strewn alleyway.

A council report said: "(The path) is used frequently by groups of people to congregate, with drug possession/abuse taking place together with other forms of anti-social behaviour, including intimidation of nearby residents.

"The path is also used by groups of youths to disperse after causing problems on surrounding streets."

It added: "The path allows foot access by some of the retailers located at the Maesglas Avenue end of the row of shops, into the rear of their businesses.

"The remainder of the area behind the shops was fenced off some years ago and those premises can only be accessed from Bideford Road."

The report also said the gates would remain locked, but businesses and others in the area would be given keys.

The order would also give police power to crack down on street drinking and use of drugs or other substances previously known as 'legal highs', as well as being able to order any group of people to leave the area.

In the report Gaer ward member Cllr Debbie Wilcox said she and the other ward members had held a number of meetings with a range of organisations over the past six months to discuss problems in the area.

Cllr Wilcox, who is also the council's leader, said: "We see a PSPO as a further tool in the box to help us address the growing issues of anti-social behaviour that has developed out a direct consequence of the poverty agenda that is being imposed on our communities by the failed policy of austerity from central government."

The proposal, which will be put out to public consultation at a date to be confirmed, is being developed in partnership with organisations including Gwent Police.

The police's crime and disorder reduction officer Paula Spence said: “We are aware and are in support of the recommendation to erect gates on the alleyway behind the retail premises.

"PSPOs are being used to protect the public from behaviour that is having, or is likely to have, a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the local area and is persistent and unreasonable, or is likely to be.

"However, residents don’t have to suffer in silence, tackling anti-social behaviour is one of our ‘Your Voice’ priorities, and we do take all views on board."

She added: "The PSPO if implemented will tackle specific issues such as street drinking, illegal drug use and anti-social behaviour.

"A PSPO gives us and our partners, such as designated council officers extra powers to use if we feel the legislation we currently have is not proving effective enough.

"We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies such as Newport City Council to consult with the public before an order is implemented."

Any problems with drug dealing, taking or any other anti-social behaviour can be reported to police on 101. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency always dial 999.