DID you watch Britain’s’ Favourite Dogs on ITV this week?

Ben Fogle and Sara Cox revealed the results of a poll of 10,000 people, with plenty of celebrity pet owners, including Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby taking part in the programme. Even Prince Harry was included as owners tried to explain why their favourite breed was the best.

So, guess which breed came fourth - out of literally thousands of different breeds....

The staffie!

Leaving many popular dog breeds in their wake, springer spaniels (9th), dachshunds (17th), French bulldogs (31st), puggle - a cross between a beagle and a pug (58th) - staffies were only pipped in the stakes by labradors (1st), crossbreeds (2nd) and Jack Russel Terriers (3rd). So if you want to meet some of the most popular dogs in the UK why not come down to Newport City Dogs Home, where we have some waiting to find their forever families.

The beautiful Rosa and handsome William have both arrived at the dogs home recently and have been a hit with everyone they have met. They both have fabulous manners around the other dogs they have met, and in true staffie style are the most loving and loyal dogs you could wish to meet.

So if you want to be the proud owner of one of Britain’s most popular dogs make a date with a staffie this weekend. For more call 01633 290902, or pop between 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm, on weekdays, 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 3.30pm on Saturdays. Please note: the home is CLOSED on Sundays.