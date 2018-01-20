AN INDEPENDENT group reviewing teachers' pay and conditions in Wales is calling for views from the public.

The review is being carried out ahead of the introduction of a new Wales-specific system in September 2019.

Wales' education secretary Kirsty Williams said: "Taking over responsibility for teachers’ pay and conditions is an incredibly important step for Wales and our education system. The English system is no longer appropriate, relevant or to the advantage of the profession here.

“Right from the offset, we want to make sure that we have a system based on the values of equity and excellence and a commitment to inclusive, public service education. This is fundamental to supporting and strengthening the teaching profession.

“I have every confidence that our independent panel of experts will provide the insight and expertise needed to deliver a system that can support our teachers and raise standards for all.

“It’s essential, however, that we involve teachers as part of this process and listen to their views on how we can make the new system a success.

“That’s why we’re calling on everyone with an interest, both within and outside the profession, to tell us what they think of the current system, how it could be improved and how we can create a system that is specifically targeted towards the needs of Wales and the profession here.”

The review will report back later this year.

Take part in the consultation, which will run until Thursday, March 1, at gov.wales/consultations