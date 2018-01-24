A DETERMINED dad who "nearly died" when life-threatening sepsis transformed into a ‘flesh-eating’ bacterial infection is on the road to recovery.

Luke Dobson, who volunteers with his wife Julie at Rogiet Parkrun, was diagnosed with Necrotising Fasciitis (NS) after feeling unwell with flue which developed into a pain in his elbow and then, vomiting.

When the 42-year-old, of Undy, attended Royal Gwent Hospital’s A & E department on Saturday, January 6, doctors discovered a septic infection had spread through his arm.

As the condition worsened, he was diagnosed with NS –a bacterial infection which damages tissue.

According to NHS Choices, one or two in every five cases of NS are fatal and it is sometimes referred to as a ‘flesh-eating disease’ as bacteria releases toxins that damage tissue, muscle and organs.

Messages of support have since flooded in for Mr Dobson.

A post on Rogiet Parkrun’s official Facebook page said: “After many operations Luke has now been off life support for several days and is starting to feel much more like himself.

“He remains in the Royal Gwent Hospital and is awaiting transfer to Morriston Hospital where reconstruction surgeries can begin on his arm.

“Luke wants us to pass on his thanks to all of his family, friends and members of the community who continue to offer practical and emotional support to himself and his family.

“He feels overwhelmed by the concern and help shown towards them as a family.”

Mr Dobson’s wife, Julie, will run the Severn Bridge 10k on August 26 in aid of the Sepsis Trust UK and has set up a JustGiving page to raise funds.

More than £800 has already been donated to the fund, which has a target of £1,000.

The post on Facebook added: “Whilst the worst is over there is still a long road ahead and I’m sure the family will be grateful for the continued support.”

According to the UK Sepsis Trust, Sepsis accounts for 44,000 deaths annually in the UK – more than breast cancer, bowel cancer and prostate cancer put together.

The trust aims to provide support for those affected by the condition and improve outcomes for survivors.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-dobson15. For more information on sepsis or NS, visit: sepsistrust.org or nhs.uk/conditions/necrotising-fasciitis.