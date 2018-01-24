THE MOTHER of a man who was found dead at his home has said she believes somebody is guilty of causing his death.

A murder investigation was launched after the death of Ebbw Vale dad Darren Price, 41, in June last year.

But Gwent Police have now said a 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.

Two others, who were investigated in connection with the incident, have also been released with no further action.

Meridian Worgan, Mr Price’s mother, she is “totally devastated.”

She said: “Somebody is guilty for my son’s death.

“All I want is justice.

“He has already been laid to rest as he has been cremated, but we can’t lay him to rest in our hearts until we get justice.”

Ms Worgan, 66, who has three daughters, said they will continue to pursue the matter until they get their questions answered.

She said the family are “going through hell” as they feel there are still unanswered questions.

“I am so heartbroken,” she added.

Dad-of-four Mr Price was described as a “happy go lucky” character who enjoyed bike riding and socialising.

As the Argus previously reported, his mother said he was well-known in the community and that “everybody loved him.”

“He would not harm a fly and he had a heart of gold,” she added.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “The three suspects have been released with no further action.

“The case remains open as an unexplained death and if any new evidence comes to light we will act on it.”