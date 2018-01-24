GWENT Police are re-appealing for information following a robbery at the Spar Shop on Chepstow Road at approximately 9pm on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

A man entered the shop, climbed over the counter and threatened staff before making off with a quantity of cash.

The man is described as white and spoke with a Newport accent.

He was wearing a dark blue hoody, a black hat and a black scarf around his face.

He also wore a distinctive fluorescent vest on top of his hoody.

Officers would like appeal to any motorists who own dash cams to double check their footage if they were driving in the area at the time.

DS Matt Edwards said: “Were you driving on Aberthaw Road, Chepstow Road and Acacia Avenue between 8pm and 8.45pm on Wednesday, January 17, 2018?



"Or Somerton Road, Balmoral Road and Kensington Road between 8.45pm and 9.30pm on the same date?

"If you were, you may have captured information on the man matching the description of the above or information that may be of interest to us.”

If you have any information on this incident, please contact 101, quoting log number: 432 17/01/18