HUNDREDS of people gathered at St Woolos Cathedral yesterday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Pupils from several Newport schools were in attendance - including St Mary’s RC Primary School, John Frost High School and St Joseph’s RC High School -, together with local politicians and dignitaries.

The Very Reverend Lister Tonge, who is the dean of Newport cathedral, said the aim of the service was to encourage younger generations to learn from the mistakes of past generations.

Father Lister added: “We hope to prevent them from happening again.

“Today, we want to look at the power of words and how they can make the world a better place.”

Father Lister’s words were followed by a reading from St Luke’s Gospel by a John Frost High school student and a performance of the Dear Lord and Father of mankind by St Joseph’s RC High School choir, accompanied by Gwent Youth Brass Ensemble.

The Mayor of Newport Councillor David Fouweather said that, every year, people gather to pay their respects and remember the people whose life was changed “beyond recognition” by the Holocaust.

Cllr Fouweather continued: “Today, we can also honour those who survived the Holocaust.

“Commemorations days have been taking place across the UK since 2001 and this is 13th year we have had a service here in the cathedral.

“This year’s theme is the power of words – the words we choose to use all have an impact on us and those around us.”

Cllr Fouweather encouraged those attending to use words more “effectively” and think before speaking.

During the service, there was also a candle procession. While the candles were processed up the cathedral’s aisle by pupils from St Mary’s RC Primary School, names of those who died in Holocausts around the world were read out by a student of St Joseph’s High School.

Canon Mark Diamond said: “We have lit these fragile flames in memory of all people who have perished as the result of the deliberate acts of hatred by others.

“In doing so we demonstrate our own determination to choose a different way and different values for the life that is before us, this day and every day.”

Also during the service, pupils of St Joseph’s RC High School choir performed Abide with me and a student from Newport High School read a fragment from Anne Frank. Gwent Youth Brass Ensemble performed ‘Stal Himmel’ by Alan Fernie as well.

Gwent Police's 'mini-police' were in attendance, forming a guard of honour.