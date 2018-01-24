GWENT Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of the theft of two tower lights from the A465 between Gilwern and Brynmawr.

The lights, valued at around £10,000 each were taken on Sunday, January 21 sometime between 6.10pm and 6.25pm.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to the driver of a silver coloured Land Rover Freelander that was seen in the area at the time of the theft.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information about this incident should call 101 quoting log 432 21/01/18.