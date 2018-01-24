PLANS for Newport City Council to apply for powers to take over responsibility for tackling illegal parking from police could be signed off next week.

As the Argus has previously reported, the council is considering introducing decriminalised parking - where responsibility for cracking down on drivers flouting on-road restrictions or parking on double-yellow lines is taken over by the authority.

The move is being considered as Gwent Police has said it will stop enforcing parking restrictions later this year in an effort to focus on more serious crime.

And council members will be asked to sign-off the proposal to apply to the Welsh Government for the powers at a meeting on Tuesday, January 30.

A report to be presented to council members said: "The control of on-street parking within any local authority boundary has a major influence on the expeditious movement of road based transport and pedestrian and vehicle safety.

"Additionally, with current levels of illegal parking within the city centre, the viability and reputation of the city as a retail, business and tourist destination is at risk."

The Argus has previously reported the scheme could cost taxpayers £1.39 million to set up, and £588,000 a year to run. But, although the council will make a predicted £19,655 loss on the scheme in the first year, in each subsequent year it will generate a predicted £22,286 profit.

Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly are the only councils in Wales not to currently have responsibilities for parking. But, the report said approaches to the other four councils around setting up a joint scheme were fruitless.

Next week's public meeting at Newport Civic Centre will begin at 5pm.