HUNDREDS of people attended the funeral of a popular teenager yesterday, described as a "great guy" and "one-off", who died in a car crash in Monmouthshire.

Ashley Thomas, 19, died in an incident in Mitchell Troy Road, near Monmouth, on Wednesday, December 27.

More than 400 people of all ages packed Priory Church of St Mary in Usk to pay tribute to Mr Thomas, with mourners standing at the back of the church.

Reverend Kevin Hasler, who is the vicar of Usk, said everyone had come together to pay tribute to Mr Thomas.

“Ashley’s life was filled of life and joy. A life that brought so many joy,” he said.

Reverend Julian Gray, who was previously vicar of Usk, also assisted in the funeral and delivered the eulogy.

He said that the former Caerleon School pupil’s love for vehicles began “at an early age”.

“His mum got him his first tool box. He was also interested in tractors.

“Ashley’s love for cars grew and he then decided he wanted a career in it.

“After his grandfather died it encouraged him to make a success in his life.”

The priest went on to read out words from Mr Thomas’ mother, Olwyn Thomas.

He said: “I was so privileged to have had him as my son.

“We had a special bond as a mother and son. We never had an argument and he was never any trouble.

“He was always kind and caring.

“Heaven has certainly gained an angel.”

Hymns included All Things Bright and Beautiful, Bread of Heaven and Shine, Jesus, Shine.

Friend Simon Cook described Mr Thomas as a “great guy”.

“I had known him for years,” said the 20-year-old. “He was always up for a laugh.

“He was a great guy and was always happy. He put others before himself.

“I am going to miss him.”

Joe Stevens also paid tribute to Mr Thomas, saying he could not have asked for a better friend.

“I won’t have another friend like Ashley. He was a one-off.

“He was brought a smile to ours faces and I have lots of happy memories with him.”

Another friend Chris Horn added: “I feel for his family. It is terrible what has happened. We will miss him badly.”

Following the funeral, family and friends went to The Grange in Usk.