THE Welsh arm of a national charity is looking for swimmers to take the plunge and raise vital funds for diabetes research.

Diabetes UK Cymru wants people from across Wales to take on the challenge of the year - Swim22 - between February 22 and May 22.

Swim22 participants will cover an incredible 22 miles – the equivalent of crossing the English Channel.

People taking on the challenge can swim in their local pool alone or, better still, with family, friends or colleagues.

Joseph Cuff, the charity's fundraising manager, said: “Swimming is a fantastic way to stay fit and healthy and have fun.

"Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned swimmer, our team will be on hand to offer swimming tips and fundraising advice.

“When diabetes is not well managed it can lead to serious complications including heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and amputations.

"Every length you complete and every pound you raise will bring us closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm. So sign up and make a splash.”

Visit diabetes.org.uk/swim22.