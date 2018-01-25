THERE are only a few days left to send your nomination for the Argus' Sports Awards.

The aim of the awards is to recognise the heroes of local sport and to create an event which will be one of the highlights of Gwent's sporting calendar.

Held in association with Chepstow Racing & Events, the 14 categories recognise the region’s finest sportsmen and sportswomen, senior, junior and those with disabilities and reward them for the hard work and dedication that success demands.

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus, said: “Local sport can be the glue which holds our communities together, providing a foundation for health, fitness and teamwork.

“Recognising and honouring the achievements of the countless contributions to sport is an honour for the South Wales Argus.”

Nominate your local sports team, volunteers, junior teams and professional players for free on our website.

To nominate visit southwalesargus.co.uk/sportsawards.