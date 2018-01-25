GWENT Police were called following reports that two men had stolen mobile phones from a shop on Castle Court in Caerphilly.

The incident took place at approximately 12.30pm on Monday, January 22, 2018.

Two men entered the shop, one hid his face using what is believed to be a balaclava.

Both men left the shop with a quantity of mobile phone devices valued at approximately £2,000.

The men left the scene in a silver Nissan Primera heading towards Lansbury Park in the direction of the Rudry village area.

After crashing the vehicle the men exited the Nissan Primera and stole a white Fiat Doblo van. Officers are still trying to trace the whereabouts of the Fiat Doblo van.

If anyone witnessed the theft of the mobile devices or the Fiat van or has any information please call 101 quoting log 208 22/1/18 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.