Love is all around Wales today as the country celebrates the day to honour the Welsh patron saint of lovers, Saint Dwynwen.

Saint Dwynwen’s Day, or Dydd Santes Dwynwen, is celebrated on January 25 each year and lovers across Wales will celebrate the day by exchanging gifts and cards on the special day of love.

WHO WAS SAINT DWYNWEN?

The story of the Welsh saint, who came from the bordering county to Gwent, dates back to the fifth century.

She was one of 24 daughters of Brychan Brycheiniog, the King of Brycheiniog (Brecon).

As a young woman she met Maelon Dafodrill, the son of a neighbouring king and the couple fell passionately in love. But Dwynwen was forbidden to marry Maelon by her father who refused the marriage as he had already arranged a match for her.

Maelon was furious and took his anger out on Dwynwen.

She ran away into woodland and begged God to make her forget Maelon. After crying her herself to sleep she dreamt a spirit came to her carrying a potion designed to erase all memory of Maelon and turn him into a block of ice.

The spirit then granted her three wishes.

The first wish was that for Maelon be thawed, the second that God meet the hopes and dreams of true lovers, and the third that she should never marry.

All three wishes were fulfilled, and as a mark of her thanks, Dwynwen devoted herself to God’s service for the rest of her life.

She set up a convent on the island of Ynys Llanddwyn, off the coast of Anglesey.

HOW CAN I CELEBRATE?

1. Give the gift of a Welsh lovespoon

A Welsh lovespoon is traditionally given as a Santes Dwynwen’s day gift. Lovespoons traditionally declared a man's romantic interest in a woman. He would carve one from a single piece of wood with symbols such as hearts, diamonds, keys, horseshoes and wheels.

2. Share your love on social media

You can show your love in Welsh on social media by using the hashtag #caruti. If you search the hastag you will find lots of useful Welsh words of love to learn for that special person.

3. Have a cwtch

There’s nothing better than a good cwtch. You can show your loved ones some affection on Saint Dwynwen’s Day by giving them a great big cwtch.

4. Exchange Dwynwen’s Day cards

Whether it’s shop bought or homemade, lovers in Wales will exchange cards this Saint Dwynwen’s Day. As the popularity of the day grows there are more cards on sale than ever.

Card company The Paintbox, which is based in Usk, are selling Dwynwen’s Day cards online. The company is owned by Emma Cresimo from Magor and she is behind the publishing of the cards.

She said: “This is my second year of making Dwynwen cards. There aren’t many places doing Welsh cards and I noticed a gap in the market. We sold out last year and we have added more to the range this year.”

5. Plan a trip to Llanddwyn Island

The remains of Saint Dwynwen's church can still be seen today on Ynys Llanddwyn in Anglesea and you can walk to the island, which is accessible at low tide, and the Tŵr Mawr lighthouse. Then take a romantic stroll along the beach which is backed by dunes and a forest that’s home to red squirrels, and also a huge roost of ravens