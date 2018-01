GWENT Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle crash on the B425 between Rogiet and Magor.

The accident involving a 2011 white Range Rover Evoque happened at approximately 7.40am on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or anyone who saw the car and/or has any dash cam footage of the vehicle prior to the accident.

Contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 75 23/1/18.