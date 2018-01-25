GWENT Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a hotel in Maindee at approximately 5am on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

During the burglary, approximately £400 cash and a black Samsung Galaxy S8 was taken.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as they believe he may hold vital information.

If you recognise him, please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 391 23/1/18 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.