A POEM has been written ahead of this weekend's FA Cup game that is sure to stir emotion among Newport County AFC fans.

The poem, titled ‘A Cup Run For All’ was written by local steelworker and poet, Sean Edwards, and features Newport County AFC fans and members of the Newport community showing their support for their club.

In a rousing video, renowned actor Michael Sheen shows his allegiances for his hometown club alongside fans and well known faces from all corners of the Newport community. Among others, the video features Becky Smith (goalkeeper for Newport County Ladies), Alan Edwards (owner of Vacara’s Fish and Chip Shop) and David Hando (Newport County President).

Commissioned by The FA, the poem ‘A Cup Run For All’ demonstrates how an Emirates FA Cup run and glamour tie can galvanise not just a club but the whole community, with special praise reserved for the club’s loyal fanbase.

Filmed at iconic landmarks around the city, the poem is the latest in a series written by Sean Edwards, a longstanding Newport fan who rose to fame amongst fans having paid homage to Newport born manager Mike Flynn after The Great Escape last year.

Here are all those who appear in the video in order of appearance:

Michael Sheen – Actor, born in Newport, notable roles include playing football manager Brian Clough in ‘The Damned United’

‘A Cup Run For All’ by Sean Edwards

There's an energy in our city. You can touch it you can

There’s happiness written on the faces of every woman and man

A vibrant city going places. A football team chasing glory

And the proudest Newport community helping write an FA Cup story

We have steel in our hearts. Which we wear upon our sleeve

And at this very moment we’re daring to believe

Belief in our team on a cup run to be proud

There's been three epic battles which enthralled the home crowd

Leaving a community euphoric. A city filled with pride

With a spring in our step. An unforgettable ride

And now we'll welcome a team with a pedigree from the Premier league

To our humble little home for a day of footballing intrigue

The Lilywhites of Tottenham. The Spurs on the up

Jousting with the County. In the Emirates FA Cup

An Amber army will await. An atmosphere on fire

Awaiting their heroes. Showing grit and desire

Like gladiators on Parade. One County, one team

A chance to be remembered. A giant killing dream

There's history to be made. There might be magic in the air

On the green grass of home. For a city to all share

UTC!!