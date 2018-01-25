THE Emirates FA Cup trophy has arrived in Newport ahead of Saturday’s fourth round tie between Newport County AFC and Tottenham Hotspur.

The sold-out match at Rodney Parade on Saturday pits The Exiles, in League Two, against the Premier League highflyers.

The trophy for the world’s oldest football competition made an appearance on the pitch this afternoon, with County manager Mike Flynn, club chairman Gavin Foxall, and fan, poet and steelworker Sean Edwards.

It coincided with the launch of a rousing video, featuring renowned actor Michael Sheen, and fans and well known faces from all corners of the Newport community, reciting a special poem written ahead of the game by Mr Edwards.

Commissioned by The FA, the poem ‘A Cup Run For All’ demonstrates how an Emirates FA Cup run and glamour tie can galvanise not just a club but the whole community, with special praise reserved for the club’s loyal fanbase.

Hollywood star Sheen said: “This match is what Cup football is all about. "What a fantastic opportunity for Newport County to pull off a bit of giant-killing. The cup really can bring the club, the fans and the whole community together. I’m thrilled to add my voice to all the others saying ‘Up the County!’”

Speaking at Rodney Parade, Mr Edwards added: “The bond between Newport’s community and the football club is very special and is something I’ve tried to champion in my poems.

"Having followed the Exiles from the late eighties, I’ve seen this team go from strength to strength and for the world to be watching us in our tie against Tottenham is a dream come true for us all.”

And Count boss Flynn said: “Reaching the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup is a dream and I’m very proud of what the team has achieved so far in the competition.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to Rodney Parade, the match is set to generate additional revenue for the club from The FA’s prize money, which is a huge benefit to us.

"The excitement is building around the town, as demonstrated by the number of community members featured in ’A Cup Run For All’.

"We can't wait for kick-off.”

Andy Ambler, The FA’s director of professional game relations, said: “The Emirates FA Cup is a competition for all, renowned for bringing people and communities together.

"Newport County has a history which is deeply entwined with its fans and the wider city, and it’s evident that reaching this stage of the competition is an achievement that is shared by them all.

"For a club that’s had its difficulties in the past, it is particularly heartening to know that this cup run will make a real impact to Newport County and its wider community for many years to come.”

The trophy, alongside County players Scot Bennett, Ben White and Caluam Jahraldo, was also greeted by school children and others at the Riverfront this afternoon.

Just a casual day in work! 🏆⚽️👌life of a PE teacher 💪🏻all the best to @NewportCounty Saturday! #supporttheport pic.twitter.com/yjc6ZXsbCF — Ricky Hodge (@RickyHodge3) January 25, 2018