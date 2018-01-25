A MAN who ran 12 marathons in nine months has spoken about being “amazed” by his Pride of Gwent Charity Champion Award nomination.

Last year, 63-year-old Alun Fuller from Undy set himself the challenge of running 12 marathons in 12 months for the Velindre Cancer Centre.

But he was able to complete the gruelling challenge in nine months.

The Pride of Gwent Charity Champion Award recognises individuals who have raised a substantial amount of money for charity.

Mr Fuller’s marathon challenge raised £7,000 for the cancer centre.

This was added to the money his running club, Undy and Redwick Roadrunners, raised and they were able to present the charity with £21,000.

Mr Fuller said: “I am amazed. I wasn’t expecting an award nomination.

“Cancer kills so many people. It’s hard to find people who haven’t been touched by cancer.

“My brother died four years ago from cancer. He died on my 60th birthday and although we half expected it - it was very difficult.

“I have had friends that have been treated at Velindre so I know what a marvellous job they do.”

At one point during the challenge he did three marathons in four weeks.

He added: “People call me Crazy Al, but it was hard to finish some of the really tough marathons. When I struggled, thinking about the cause helped me to the finish line.

“It was a tough challenge but it went well. During the nine months I have had a lot of pain but I see a good physio.

“One of worst marathons was The Hampshire Hoppit near Basingstoke. I didn’t release that it was a trail marathon and the heat was 35 degrees. I had to walk 16 miles of it.”

When he was 11-years-old, Mr Fuller had rheumatic fever and was told he would never play sport and that he would have heart problems. He was told he would have to take medication his entire life, but was later given the all clear.

He said: “It’s amazing that I can do what I do. I’m always on the go and have always been fit.

“I haven’t run for 30 years - back then I used to run with the Chepstow Harriers. I started running again in November 2016. I also play rugby for St Julians Rugby Club and Ross on Wye Rugby Club.”

Mr Fuller is not hanging up his running shoes yet as he plans to run the Newport marathon in April and will once again raise more funds for the Velindre Cancer Centre.

The Pride of Gwent Awards has 15 awards that aim to reward and celebrate the efforts of the unsung heroes of our communities. We have received nominations from across the region and have heard about amazing work being done in our communities.

The awards include the Courage Award, 999 Hero, Achiever Award, Good Samaritan, Volunteer Award, Charity Champion, the Carer Award, the Life Saver Award, the Local Hero Awards, Charity Award, the Environment Award and the Community Hero Award.

This is your chance to nominate those people who go the extra mile, from incredible fundraisers like Mr Fuller to people who work to improve the local environment. You can nominate someone for free at our website at southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent.

Nominations close on March 23.