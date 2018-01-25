A CHARITY is searching for runners from across the region to take part in a special challenge to mark their 40th anniversary.

Newport Mind have provided services to the people with mental health problems for 40 years and want to create a team of 40 runners to take part in the upcoming ABP Newport Wales Marathon.

Luke McCarthy-Reed is one of the runners who have signed up to the challenge.

He said: “I know full well what effect mental health can have both personally and through people I love and having an opportunity to raise awareness for the services Newport Mind provides and to have a chance to support this is incredibly important to me.”

Newport Mind are a Silver Charity partner with ABP Newport Wales Marathon.

Run 4 Wales chief executive, Matt Newman said: “Raising money for good causes is at the core of Run 4 Wales’ catalogue of events.

“Our Associated Charities will give fundraisers the platform they need to help set fundraising records at the first ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K.”

“All of our Associated Charities undertake vital work to help vulnerable people and projects across Wales and the UK and I would encourage runners to find out more about these excellent causes.”

Newport Mind’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Bland, who has run 11 marathons in the past, said: “I am looking forward to running the marathon but I am nervous about the other runners and what they have signed up to.

“My advice would be to find a training plan and follow it and mentally prepare and work out what helps get through the distance. Little strategies will help you get through it.”

Runners are asked to raise awareness of mental health and commit to raising £300 or more.

Lliswerry Runners will support Newport Mind’s 40 runners providing access to training and training plans, specialist advice and information from now until race day.

Newport Mind will be working with the club to find ways to support more people with mental health problems to take up running and to become members of the club.

Chris Davies, chair and head coach at the running club said: “I am excited about running the Newport Marathon and hope we can find 27 more people to join our team to raise awareness, raise funds and to celebrate Newport Mind’s 40th Birthday."

If you are up for the challenge contact Newport Mind at events@newportmind.org or call 01633 258741.