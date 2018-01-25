TWO Torfaen council committees will review a raft of proposed budget savings for 2018/2019, which will aim to help the authority move towards making £8.5million in cost-cutting measures next year due to rising demand for services and increased pressures.

The cross cutting resources and corporate business scrutiny committee will debate the proposals on Wednesday, January 31 and Thursday, February 1 before making their recommendations to the cabinet.

The vast majority of the savings come from internal efficiencies such as reducing office accommodation, staff restructures and reducing the spend in areas such as software, external supplies and services.

Cllr Anthony Hunt, Torfaen council's leader, said: “Once again, councils are being placed in a very difficult position as a result of ongoing austerity and rising demand for services.

“Of course, even internal efficiencies will have some impact on how our services are delivered, but by reducing the number of buildings the council uses, making better use of new technology, restructuring teams and services and cutting our spend on things like software, I am satisfied that we are doing all we can to protect our much valued public services in these difficult financial times for local government.

“We have challenged our services to become more efficient in the way they operate and are putting forward saving proposals that minimise the impact on the public, whilst continuing to support the council’s priorities of raising educational attainment, protecting the vulnerable and a cleaner and greener Torfaen.”

In October, Cllr Hunt said that frontline services were likely to be hit by budget cuts following finance minister Mark Drakeford's announcement.