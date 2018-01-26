STROKE survivors in Caerphilly have expressed their concerns about proposed budget cuts to a stroke service.

In its 2018/19 draft budget, Caerphilly County Borough Council have proposed to end the stroke recovery service, which is operated by the Stroke Association. The charity has warned that stroke survivors and their families are “increasingly worried” about being left without the help they need to make the best possible recovery.

Mike Rees, who became secretary of the Blackwood group after his wife had a stroke, said: “Most people who go to our group are referred through that fantastic service and I worry what life would be like for stroke survivors and carers who didn’t get access to such support.

“A stroke can mean a huge change in your lifestyle, and the co-ordinator is the bridge between hospital and home. They gave us support and advice and put us in touch with other stroke survivors who we would never have met otherwise.

"Through that, we realised that we weren’t alone.

“So it’s vitally important that those in the council making funding decisions know how important this service is.”

Discussions between the group and the council have taken place this week and an offer for the cabinet member responsible for social care to meet the group has been made.

A stroke is a brain attack which happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off.

There are more than 3,500 stroke survivors in Caerphilly, many of whom deal with the challenges of various long-term disabilities.

Ross Evans, interim-director of the Stroke Association in Wales, added: “Survivors and carers keep on telling us that they are worried about what their future would look like without our stroke recovery service.

“Stroke is the leading cause of adult disability and our services are key to recovery and the prevention of further avoidable strokes and deaths. The Stroke Association in Wales is proud of the work we do in Caerphilly.

“We’ve relocated our head office to Caerphilly town, helping us support more of the county’s 3,500 stroke survivors and their carers.”

The council is faced with making savings in excess of £7.2 million in the next financial year. A final decision on the budget saving proposals is due to be made next month.

Council leader Cllr Dave Poole, said: “The council continues to work hard to minimise the impact of financial cuts on local residents, and we will continue to do our best to prioritise our funding to protect vulnerable people and front line services, but our savings targets are very tough and we will need to take some difficult decisions over the next few years.”

“I would like to thank everyone who had their say as part of this consultation, which will help us define our priorities and deliver a budget that matches the needs and aspirations of our communities”.