BROTHERLY love on the football pitch is a myth, says Tottenham Hotspur and Wales legend Cliff Jones while recalling his on-field battle with his brother, Bryn.

The winger, widely considered to be the best in his position in the world at the time, faced off against his sibling during the 1960 cup tie at Somerton Park.

And the 82-year-old remembers being on the receiving end of some suspect tackles by his older brother.

“He was tough, skilful and he didn’t mess round,” said Cliff, who remains an active ambassador for Spurs.

“During the second half he took me out big time! My mother was annoyed and gave him a good telling off. You shouldn’t have done that to your younger brother, she said to him.

“I can tell you, there is no such thing as brotherly love on the football field. I found that out that day.”

Four years separated the Jones brothers, who were both born in Swansea and played together at Swansea Town between 1952 and 1958.

They followed the footballing the footsteps of their father and uncle, while their brother Bob served in the Second World War – a so-called “black sheep” in the family.

Bryn would go on to play for Bournemouth, Northampton Town and Watford before passing away aged 59 in 1990.

“He was a good bloke, Bryn, and a good player,” said his brother.

“All the managers he played for thought the world of him. He always gave 100 per cent - and he could play a bit as well, don’t worry about that.”

Speaking of managers, Cliff had his own recollections of County’s coach at the time, Billy Lucas, who he played with at Swansea.

“He was a real hard nut,” he said.

The match on January 9, 1960 would be the fourth time that Spurs had visited Somerton Park, with thousands of away fans invading Newport from the railway station, as we reported last week.

Cliff still recalls the match 58 years ago with clarity, in particular the Somerton Park playing surface.

He said: “The pitch was like a beach! I’ve seen reports that described it as ‘ankle-deep sand’ and that’s about right.

“I’m sure the players of today would look at that pitch and think ‘we can’t play on that’, but that’s how it was, especially at that time of year.

“Anyway, the conditions were terrible but you gave it and took it.”

But how does Cliff Jones think today’s match will go?

“There’s the old saying ‘the best team win the league, the lucky team win the FA Cup’,” he said.

“It’s all about the draw, what happens on the day, sometimes the small details in a game that can make all the difference.

“One thing is for sure, Mauricio Pochettino will have the team prepared right, he doesn’t tend to lose against lower-league teams in the cups. I’m sure it will be a great occasion either way.”