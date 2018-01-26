HERE is the full poem ‘A Cup Run For All’ written by die hard County fan Sean Edwards.
'There's an energy in our city. You can touch it you can
There’s happiness written on the faces of every woman and man
A vibrant city going places. A football team chasing glory
And the proudest Newport community helping write an FA Cup story
We have steel in our hearts. Which we wear upon our sleeve
And at this very moment we’re daring to believe
Belief in our team on a cup run to be proud
There's been three epic battles which enthralled the home crowd
Leaving a community euphoric. A city filled with pride
With a spring in our step. An unforgettable ride
And now we'll welcome a team with a pedigree from the Premier league
To our humble little home for a day of footballing intrigue
The Lilywhites of Tottenham. The Spurs on the up
Jousting with the County. In the Emirates FA Cup
An Amber army will await. An atmosphere on fire
Awaiting their heroes. Showing grit and desire
Like gladiators on Parade. One County, one team
A chance to be remembered. A giant killing dream
There's history to be made. There might be magic in the air
On the green grass of home. For a city to all share
UTC!'
Comments