POLICE officers were called to investigate a group of youths causing trouble in a car park, but found a local rugby team training instead.

Police in Cwmbran received a call about "20 youths causing trouble" in the Riverside car park in Pontypool.

Officers were dispatched to the scene but instead of a raucous group of young people they found 20 members of a local rugby team.

Call to Riverside car park for 20 youths causing trouble... Located 20 members of Panteg Rugby club training in the dry! No trouble here tonight folks but maybe a line out 😁🏉 @gppontypool #dutycar #Rugby pic.twitter.com/TIEmJV9P93 — Cwmbran Officers (@gpcwmbran) January 25, 2018

Members of the team posed for a photo which the officers shared on social media.

The club shared the post saying "Boys nearly had their collars felt tonight by the long arm of the law. Thankfully they were let off with a caution 😂"