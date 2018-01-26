THE UK should work with overseas territories to reduce the amount of plastic dumped in oceans across the world, Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has said.

Addressing environment secretary Michael Gove in Parliament this week, the Labour MP said: "The UK is in a unique position to tackle plastic waste in the world’s oceans due to the number of our overseas territories.

“Will the secretary of state (Mr Gove) be speaking to those overseas territories to develop a comprehensive strategy in this area?"

Mr Gove replied his department would be holding talks with UK foreign territories, which include the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar and Bermuda, over the issue next month.

“He is right that there is more work to do on the network of marine protected areas around many of our overseas territories, and he is right to encourage us,” he said.

Mr Gove also said Mr Thomas-Symonds, who has written autobiographies of Aneurin Bevan and Clement Atlee, “always asks very good questions, whether in this house or elsewhere, and he also writes very good books.”

Speaker John Bercow quipped: “I am sure that (Mr Thomas-Symonds) will feel that his status not just in this house, but in the country, perhaps even in the world as a whole, will have been greatly enhanced by the generous tribute that has just been bestowed upon him by the secretary of state.”