A NEWPORT food venue and bar was broken into overnight, but the owners are determined to carry on as normal.

Mojo the Food Bar was apparently broken in to at 5.30am this morning and had the locks and storage facilities smashed.

However, although the owners of the Mojo the Food Bar said the incident was "disheartening", they are still open today as normal.

On their Facebook, owners Lewis Lewis and Seng Koh said:

"We were this morning contacted at 8:30am by a member of our team who confirmed that our Restaurant - Mojo The Food Bar had been broken in to overnight.

"Both Seng and Myself (Owners & Proprietors) visited the premises immediately to find that at 5:30am (As per CCTV footage) we had indeed yet again been broken in to and locks to outside storage facilities and doors had been smashed and broken open.

"We later logged a call with Gwent Police at approximately 8:45am and Gwent Police attended the scene at approximately 9:30am to access the damage and have since sent out a Crime Scene Specialists.

"We of course like anyone who gets hit more than once with break-ins or criminal damage being caused get disheartened as we put so much in to what we do and costs for a small business are so high however one thing we will never let happen is for it to deter us from supporting or being part of this city's great food, beverage and independent business scene.

"We will rise and carry on and will not let these sorts of people put us down as a business.

"Newport is a great City and we love working within the local community and employing both local and international team members who deliver the best possible customer experience and provide amazing support to us and business owners whilst ensuring we stay at the forefront of all that we do.

"Everyone has again been amazing since this incident took place and we can confirm that it will be business as normal today and that we will not let any of our customers down or to spoil their experience with us.

"We have got CCTV stills and footage and if anyone knows the person in this image please email us or private message us email: hello@nichehospitalitygroup.com you can also call 01633 449948 option 1 and ask to speak with a member of the team or me directly (Ask for Lewis Lewis).

"Once again we thank you for your continued support and loyalty and lets hope that this person is caught and prosecuted for the criminal damage he has caused.

"Police Crime Reference: 18000308908 call 01633 838111 PC 1309 Thomas."