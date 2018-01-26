JUSTIN Edinburgh will be at Brisbane Road tomorrow afternoon as his Leyton Orient side face Aldershot Town in the National League, but his heart will be at Rodney Parade.

The former Newport County AFC manager will conclude his post-match duties as quickly as he can and find a TV to watch the Exiles take on the club where he spent 10 years as a player.

Edinburgh won the FA Cup as a 21-year-old left-back as Spurs beat Nottingham Forest at Wembley in 1991.

He never enjoyed much luck in the competition during his time in charge of the Exiles between 2011 and 2015 but he’s delighted that two of the clubs closest to his heart are meeting this weekend.

“For everyone involved at Newport these are the matches that you dream about and it’s reward for all the hard work that everyone’s put in there over the years,” said Edinburgh.

“Who’d have thought a year ago, let alone 15 or 20 years ago, that they’d be playing Spurs in the fourth round of the FA Cup?

“I don’t think we got past the first round when I was there but after they beat Leeds I said to my son when we were watching the draw ‘I bet they get Spurs’ and we were delighted when it happened.”

Edinburgh brought current County manager Michael Flynn back to the club as a player and also lured current coach Wayne Hatswell to Newport in 2011.

“Charlie will be supporting Tottenham but I’ll be torn,” he said.

“I love Flynny and Hats and I usually support the underdog so maybe I’ll be hoping for a replay.”

And Edinburgh believes there is a chance that League Two County could beat Premier League giants Tottenham.

“I don’t think Spurs will be relishing it,” he said.

“There won’t be many of their players who have played at a ground like Rodney Parade because they haven’t got many old-timers.

“Maybe Harry Kane did when he was on loan at Orient but not many of the others will have experienced anything like it.

“Mauricio Pochettino might rest a few and the pitch will cause them problems.

“Newport will know how to play the pitch so I think there is a small chance of an upset.

“It would be a massive shock but there is always going to be one and if all the little things go for Newport then who knows?”

He added: “Whatever the outcome it will be a remarkable occasion and everyone at Newport deserves it.

“Who says there’s no romance left in the cup when you see pictures of fans queueing for hours in the rain for tickets?

“They’ve had some tough times down there over the past few years but they’re going well now under Flynny and Hats and I’m delighted for them.”