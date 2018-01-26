UPDATE: 5.22pm

THE A48 has re-opened following the earlier crash.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: 3.21pm

THE two men, taken to hospital following a crash which has closed the A48 near a Chepstow golf club, are aged 39 and 23.

"At approximately 12.10pm today, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A48 in Chepstow, near to the St Pierre Golf Club," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.

"The driver, a 39-year-old male, sustained serious injuries and was conveyed to University of Wales Hospital by air ambulance.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old male, was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital by Ambulance.

"His injuries are not thought to be life- threatening or changing.

"The road is currently closed while recovery is underway."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: 3.13pm

TRAFFIC is building between Bulwark and Crick following the crash and subsequent closure of the A48.

It is busy in both directions between the B4245 and A466 Wye Valley Link Road.

Picture Google Maps/The AA (theaa.com)

*Customer Notice* X74 service due to the A48 road closure customers wishing to travel to Chepstow please alight at Magor, Withy Walk as we will be operating a shuttle service from Magor, Withy Road - Chepstow until the road is reopened. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) 26 January 2018

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: 3.06pm

A SPOKESMAN for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident at the St Pierre Marriott Hotel and Country Club.

“There was a road traffic collision involving one vehicle where two casualties were removed by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews.

“One was taken by Helimed to hospital. One was taken by ambulance.

“Crews from Chepstow, Ely, Caldicot and Malpas attended the scene.

“We were called at 12.13pm and left the scene at 2pm.”

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: 2.56pm

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash near a Chepstow golf club that has closed the A48.

A 23-year-old man has gone to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales via an air ambulance, while a second man has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital on a road ambulance.

"We were called shortly after 12pm today, Friday, January 26 to reports of a road traffic collision on the A48 near St Pierre Golf Club in Chepstow," said a spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car, a crew in an emergency ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, where crews were also supported by a Wales Air Ambulance.

"We have taken two patients to hospital; one via Helimed to the University Hospital of Wales and one by land ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: 2.44pm

A MAN has been taken to hospital after sustaining "serious" injuries in a one car crash near a Chepstow golf club.

A section of the A48 is closed and the 23-year-old man has been transported to hospital via an air ambulance.

The incident occurred at around 12.10pm, close to the St Pierre Golf Club.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 12.10pm today, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A48 in Chepstow, near to the St Pierre Golf Club.

"The driver, a 23 year old male, sustained serious injuries and is being conveyed to hospital by air ambulance.

"The road is currently closed while recovery is underway."

Bus services have been diverted following the road closure.

**Customer Notice**The road outside the St Pierre Golf Club has been closed due to a road accident, police report this will be for the foreseeable future. The 73 service will divert via Caerwent to Magor then on the M4 to Chepstow. The X74 service will turn around at Mitel — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) 26 January 2018

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a one car crash near a Chepstow golf club.

At approximately 12.10pm today, Gwent Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A48 in Chepstow near to the St Pierre Golf Club.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene with South Wales Fire and Rescue.

"The extent of any injuries is not currently known."