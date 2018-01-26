AN INQUIRY into whether former minister Carl Sargeant's sacking from the Welsh Government cabinet was leaked should be released, the Welsh Conservatives have said.

Yesterday it was announced an inquiry by the Welsh Government's permanent secretary Shan Morgan had found "no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information" ahead of the reshuffle in November last year, in which Mr Sargeant was sacked as communities and children secretary. He died four days later.

And now Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has called on first minister Carwyn Jones to release the full investigation.

A Welsh Conservative spokesman said: "To fully satisfy any concerns that remain over this investigation, the permanent secretary should release the report into the public domain, along with all the evidence which supported its conclusions, so that assembly members of all stripes can decide for themselves whether there’s a case to answer for here.

“If a leak was sanctioned then we need to understand why and by whom."

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: “It would be wholly inappropriate to disclose information contained in confidential statements provided by individuals as part of the inquiry.”