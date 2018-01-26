ALL is set for the introduction of the first Wales-only taxes for nearly 800 years.

Stamp Duty and Landfill Tax will be replaced with Land Transaction tac and Landfill Disposals Tax in Wales in April.

And now Wales’ finance secretary Mark Drakeford and UK chief Treasury secretary Liz Truss have put the wheels in motion for the new taxes to be put in place.

Speaking after a meeting in Cardiff professor Drakeford said: “The devolution of these taxes represents a significant milestone for Wales, helping us to make Wales a fairer nation and to grow the Welsh economy.

“Today’s meeting was also an opportunity to reflect on the good and constructive relationships which have developed in taking fiscal devolution forward over this period. I look forward to this continuing.”

Ms Truss said: “We are committed to giving the National Assembly for Wales more responsibility to raise its own funding and that is why further income tax powers will follow next year.

“This will give the Welsh Government greater powers to shape their economy.

“The UK Government is also committed to delivering for Wales, as demonstrated by the £1.2 billion boost to the Welsh Government’s funding at budget.

“I look forward to continuing our constructive working partnership.”

Income Tax is due to be devolved to Wales next year.