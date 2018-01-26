AFTER 18 days of excitement following the Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw, Newport County AFC’s highly-anticipated clash against Tottenham Hotspur is almost here.

The two clubs – separated by 70 league places and roughly 140 miles – will go toe-to-toe at a sold-out Rodney Parade at 5.30pm.

The Argus will be running a free 12-page supplement in tomorrow’s paper, filled with good luck messages, pictures, interviews and analysis of the key battles.

The city has been gripped by ‘black and amber fever’ so send in your selfies or tweet pictures of you in your County kit with the hashtag - #OneClubOneCounty.

Also the poster will allow people to help turn the city 'black and amber' for the game.

The Argus will also be running a live blog throughout the day ahead of kick-off.

Across Newport, many people – young and old – have been showing their support for The Exiles.

Picture Chris Tinsley christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Colleagues are ready for the big game this weekend. #TurnTheCityBlackAndAmber @Newport_AFC pic.twitter.com/70HqDb8naI — Newport City Homes (@NewportCityH) 26 January 2018

The boys at our Soccer Tots session tonight get behind @NewportCounty for tomorrow’s game with @SpursOfficial #facup @EFLTrust pic.twitter.com/1J5cdg9m74 — County in the Community (@CountyCommunity) 26 January 2018

Massive thanks & congratulations to Pupils @StDavidsRCPri who are today supporting @NewportCounty by having a Black & Amber day⚫️🔶 pic.twitter.com/qB9JKgSbRu — County in the Community (@CountyCommunity) 26 January 2018

Come on County.