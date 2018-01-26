A BRYNMAWR primary school has become the first school in Blaenau Gwent to be awarded the dementia friendly logo.

Staff and pupils in key stage two received awareness training to learn about the five key messages about the condition and learn what life is like for people living with dementia.

Younger pupils also learnt about dementia through a story book, The Elephant That Forgot.

Pupils have been using their new knowledge when visiting local care homes to sing to residents.

The aim is to help increase young people’s understanding of the illness and how important it is to support and care for loved ones and neighbours who may be living with it.

The council is working towards the whole of Blaenau Gwent becoming a dementia friendly borough.

Cllr John Mason, the executive member for social services, said: “I am particularly proud of your achievement and I will be highlighting this at the next convenient meeting of Blaenau Gwent council so that everyone will know about the caring and supporting pupils and staff in Blaen-y-Cwm School. "