A MEMORIAL garden for those who have lost a child or a young person has been unveiled at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

A crowd of people gathered at the front of the hospital yesterday morning for the official unveiling of the Butterfly Garden.

Chaplaincy manager Carol Taplin, who works at the hospital, said: “We decided on this garden after people came to us and said it would be nice to have somewhere quiet to go.

“Our hope is that this garden will be a colourful, welcoming area of reflection and peace for everyone and, in particular, for any who have lost a baby, child or young person.”

Reverend Taplin said the Butterfly Garden was achieved after receiving donations from Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), members of the public, the chaplaincy department and Newport Uskmouth Rotary Club with James Tovey.

Chief executive Judith Paget, who unveiled the Butterfly Garden, said: “It is a privilege to be here to unveil the garden. It is peaceful here.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported us.”