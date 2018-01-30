GENERAL entries for the inaugural ABP Newport Wales Marathon have officially sold out.

A total of 6,500 runners from all over the world will come to Newport on Sunday 29 April for Wales’ new national marathon, with a further 3,500 taking on the ABP Newport Wales 10K.

Marathoners from as far afield as Canada, Algeria and Japan will have the opportunity to smash their personal bests on one of the UK’s flattest and fastest marathon courses.

Devised by double Olympic marathon runner Steve Brace, the 26.2 mile route will take in a host of iconic landmarks, picturesque medieval villages and Newport’s recently regenerated city-centre.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive, Matt Newman, said: “The ABP Newport Wales Marathon will satisfy the nation’s appetite for a mass-participation marathon on 29 April. Entries have rocketed since the race launched in October, exceeding all expectations for our inaugural event.

“Runners from four continents will have the chance see what Newport and Monmouthshire have to offer the world. The route will showcase the new face of the city’s regenerated Friar’s Walk shopping centre as well as historic landmarks including the Newport Transporter Bridge.

"Runners who prefer a shorter distance but still want to be part of this momentous day can sign-up for the ABP Newport Wales 10K, which begins just after the marathon and also takes in the city’s iconic landmarks."

There is still time to sign-up for the race by pledging to raise money for one of our associate charities. Lead Charity Partner NSPCC are offering a limited number of £15 spaces in the ABP Newport Wales Marathon for runners pledging to raise £500.

There is also the opportunity to run and raise vital funds for one of the event’s Associated Charities, which include homeless charity The Wallich, Noah’s Ark Children’s Charity and Cancer Research Wales.

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, Leader of Newport City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that so many people want to be part of our first marathon. And to see competitors travelling from across the globe is amazing. We very much look forward to staging a fantastic event for all and sending everyone home – from near and far – having received a true Newport welcome and had a great experience of the city.

People can also sign up for the ABP Newport Wales Marathon 10K. Entries for the 10K start at £21, which includes a technical finishers t-shirt, bespoke medal and goody bag.

