CRACKING down on sexual exploitation of children is a "priority" for Gwent Police, a senior officer has said.

Detective inspector Ian Bartholomew was speaking after figures revealed by the NSPCC showed 20 offences of sexual communication with a child were recorded in Gwent in the six months since the law was amended last year meaning groomers do not have to actually meet their victims to be charged.

The new law means criminals using social media or other channels can be arrested before they come into physical contact with a child.

DI Bartholomew said: “Child sexual exploitation is a force priority and we are absolutely committed to raising awareness of this and bringing offenders to justice.

“We have highly skilled officers across our force including our dedicated Police Online Investigation Team, our Digital Forensic Examination team, our Public Protection Unit and our CID who are all experienced in tackling online child sexual exploitation.

“As part of the All Wales School Liaison Core Programme, our officers have delivered online safety lessons to thousands of pupils across Gwent to help them identify and report grooming offences.

“We also support Operation NetSafe, an all Wales operation which tackles online child sexual exploitation by encouraging potential offenders and their family and friends to report any concerns of possible offending.

“Most recently, we have a new Digital Community Support Officer in post who will be educating parents and children and offering online CSE prevention advice using a variety of media including local community events and social media.”

Anyone with any concerns about online sexual exploitation can call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.