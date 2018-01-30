A COCAINE user, who intended to sell the drug to make money while recovering from a motorcycle accident, has been jailed.

Daniel Warren, 30, of Zephaniah Way, Blaina, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, January 29 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Prosecuting, Jason Howells told the court that Warren was stopped by a police officer travelling towards Cwmbran along Avondale Road on Wednesday, May 7 in a silver Volkswagen Golf.

“He could smell cannabis and asked the vehicle to stop,” said Mr Howells, adding the defendant was the front seat passenger.

The defendant was described as acting “fidgety, nervous and shaky” after the car was stopped and a search of the car uncovered drug paraphernalia such as a cannabis grinder.

The court heard that two zip lock bags containing drugs and £320 – including £300 from the defendant’s wallet - were recovered by the police.

Mr Howells added that 15 bags of white powder, a combined weight of 4.59g of cocaine, were also found.

“They weighed between 0.244g and 0.337g,” said Mr Howells, adding the street value of cocaine was between £300 and £450.

The quantity of cannabis that Warren had on him – 5.74g – was, as the prosecution accepted, for personal use.

Among the other items found in the car or on Warren’s person were “a set of weighing scales with batteries and resides of cannabis and cocaine upon them” and two phones – an iPhone and black Nokia.

On the Nokia, nine messages from eight different people were discovered, relating to potential drug deals, the court heard.

“He said the cannabis was for his personal use,” said Mr Howells, “he denied supplying drugs when asked about it.”

Warren had five convictions for eight offences between 2007 and 2017, although none of the matters related to drugs.

Defending, Jeffrey Jones told the court that following a “nasty motorcycle accident”, Warren had struggled to find a source of income as a self-employed fencing contractor.

“Some weeks before the day of his arrest, he was involved in a very nasty motorcycle accident,” said Mr Jones.

“He broke his tibia, fibula and his knee. He had 12 screws and three plates put in place.

“He accepted trying this illegal act to see if there could be some money in it.”

Mr Jones added that Warren confirmed he was a cocaine user himself but had since abstained from drugs, taking on “a positive persona in their eyes” – referring to the probation service.

“He is not a harden individual who had had a life as a drug racketeer,” said Mr Jones.

“He has volunteered at the Gwent Drug and Alcohol team since arrested.

“Employment is waiting for him – it is on hold while his life is on hold because of this offence and the reconstruction surgery to mend his leg.”

Concluding, Judge Crowther QC said that the paraphernalia found in the car Warren was travelling in advocated his involvement in street dealing.

“All of that suggested street level dealing,” said Mr Crowther, “It was an easy money-making scheme.”

He was sentenced to 30 months for the possession with intent to supply cocaine and one month concurrent for possession of cannabis and will be released midway through his term on licence.