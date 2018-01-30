A SERIES of events held across Gwent earlier this month raised more than £10,000 for a Polish charity.

Residents and businesses worked together to raise funds for The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, which aims to support healthcare in Poland by the purchase of medical equipment for hospitals and clinics.

In total, they raised £10,737, organisers have revealed.

Event organiser Gosia Sliwinksa said: "It was the first time The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity came to Wales.

"It was a huge event for us as we had not done it before."

Ms Sliwinksa said they will be doing it again next year, and that they hope to help British charities as well.

She added: "I am so happy with the amount we raised. I was really surprised that we raised that much.

"We expected to raise around £3,000, so £10,000 is a lot more."

Amongst others, contestants of Poland’s Masterchef prepared a meal at Cafe Ludek, in Mill Street, on Saturday, January 13.

On Sunday, January 14, there was another event at the Neon, in Clarence Place, which featured a kids party, a charity auction and live bands.

Two hairdressers in Gwent – Atelier Dorota, in Caerleon Road, Newport and Hair Room by Basia, in Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran – gave half of the profits they made in one day to the charity.