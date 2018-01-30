A LASTING tribute to a nurse who served in France in the First World War has been unveiled at her Newport home.

Annie Mistrick (nee Brewer) had worked in hospitals in the UK but moved to Paris before the war broke out in 1914, joining a French hospital and ambulance organisation.

While serving close to the front line of war zones such as the Somme she was wounded and almost died, with her bravery recognised with Legion d’Honneur and Croix de Guerre merits from French Government.

With Heritage Lottery Fund support, The Western Front Association’s (WFA) Gwent branch secured a memorial plaque in West Street which was unveiled on Tuesday.

The branch’s ‘Journeys End’ project marks the centenary of the war and students involved from St Woolos Primary also attended.

WFA Gwent branch chairman, Peter Strong, gave special thanks to the late nurse’s family and great nephew, Ian Brewer, for raising awareness of her work in the Great War.

Chairman of the Western Front Association, Gwent Branch, Peter Strong Picture:Tony Lenan

Newport West AM, Jayne Bryant, added that without the help of Mr Brewer and others,”we would have lost Annie, like so many other women, to history.”

Guests heard the nurse helped 229 operations in seven days at the battle of Verdun - one every 45 minutes - and was credited for her “coolness”and “absolute disregard for danger” under fire.

Annie married French ambulance driver, Daniel Mistrik but returned to Newport in 1921 to care for her mother. The nurse died shortly after and is buried at St Woolos cemetery.

Newport Council leader, Debbie Wilcox, Newport West AM Jayne Bryant and Welsh Government cabinet secretary for health and social care, Vaughan Gething

Ms Bryant added: “It’s only right that we make sure as many people in Newport, as many people who visit Newport, know about Annie’s life, know what she did and know how proud we are of Annie.”

The event was attended by Aneurin Bevan Health Board officials, Newport Council leader Debbie Wilcox and Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for health and social services, Vaughan Gething.

Mr Gething, addressing guests, said: “To do what she did at that time and then to come back and survive and to be honoured by the French Government, that really is remarkable.

“I’m delighted to see pupils from St Woolos School here today as well who should be proud of the history we have.

“The fact there are national and international heroes who come from streets like this, it should tell us something about our potential to do even more in the future as well.

“I hope people recognise this as a real national monument and national story we should all be proud of.”

Mr Gething also spoke to the Argus after the ceremony which can be viewed in the video below.

Despite receiving a British War and Victory Medal, Ms Brewer wasn’t given a war grave and hasn’t been recognised by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Cllr Wilcox said that as there is a health authority named after famous Welsh nurse, Betsi Cadwaladr, there should something named after Annie Mistrick nationally. Newport Council Leader, Debbie Wilcox Picture:Tony Lenan

“I would love to see more of these (plaques) across the city because I’m sure there are unhidden histories and those unhidden histories are there for us collectively,” she added.

Great nephew, Ian Brewer, added he was “really pleased” with the plaque as Annie “needs to be recognised.”