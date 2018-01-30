A NEW drama which was filmed in Gwent will screen on the BBC this week.

The six-part thriller, called Requiem, focuses on a young woman who investigates the historic disappearance of a girl from a small Welsh village.

The thriller was filmed partly in Monmouthshire at Cefn Tilla, the former home of Lord Raglan.

The premiere of the thriller from New Pictures for BBC One was held in Cardiff .

The show will air this Friday and be available to view on Netflix outside the UK.

Nick Ramsay AM attended premiere. He said: "We know we live in a beautiful corner of the world, and it was great seeing it on the big screen. Now people across the world will see what Monmouthshire has to offer.

"Well done to all involved and to owners Rob and Sarah Evans for allowing the use of their home for filming."

Requiem stars Lydia Wilson, who appeared in the film Never Let Me Go, Game of Thrones actress Tara Fitzgerald and Brendan Coyle who played Mr Bates in Downton Abbey.

Mr Coyle said: "We saw many stunning parts of the country, and I was filming with delightful people. I loved the whole experience. It was a real treat."

Ms Wilson added: "I hope audiences will fall in love with this world and want to keep coming back to it. I hope they will feel like we did when we made it – intrigued by this strange thing that doesn’t look like anything else."

Requiem starts on BBC One on Friday February 2 at 9pm.