WORK on a £10 million regeneration scheme in one of the most deprived areas of Gwent is “progressing well”.

The Newport City Homes’ scheme in the Pill area of Newport aims to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime by removing underpasses and replacing alleyways with clear and open footpaths.

A spokesman for the housing association said that they removed underpasses and replaced alleyways last year.

He said: “Our £10million regeneration scheme is progressing well.

“The new community hub, situated near to where the basketball court used to be in Francis Drive, is due to open this spring.

“Work has started on the new builds in Williams Close and is expected to be completed in the autumn."

The spokesman said that six one-bedroom properties and two three-bedroom houses are being built in Williams Close. Three one-bedroom flats will also be built in Charlotte Drive.

The spokesman said they are currently consulting with residents and the police about the best way they can target anti-social behaviour.

He added: “The communal boiler in Raglan Court has been disconnected and we are fitting new boilers in these homes.

“Sprinklers have also been retrofitted into all 19 properties.”

The housing association has also completed external painting and repairs to improve the appearance and condition of homes in Wolseley Street, Wolseley Close, David Close, Arthur Street, Arthur Close, Price Close and Robert Place. The spokesman said similar work in Courtybella Gardens, Potter Street, Baldwin Street and James Street should be completed by April.