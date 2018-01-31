THE Welsh Assembly has been named as the UK’s top employer for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.

The Stonewall Workplace Equality Index, which applauds employers supporting and promoting the rights and inclusion of LGBT employees, has ranked the Assembly as number one in the UK.

Presiding officer Elin Jones welcomed the news.

“We are proud to support our LGBT staff network and continue to work to create an inclusive culture – not only for the people who work here but for the people we represent across all Wales’ diverse communities,” she said.

“As Wales’ parliament, it is right that we should lead by example to demonstrate what can be achieved with the right attitudes, leadership and determination.”

And director of Stonewall Cymru Andrew White said: “I am constantly impressed with how employers across Wales are transforming the lives and opportunities of LGBT people.

“These results show that our small but proud nation is once again leading the way.

“We know that despite the advances of LGBT rights in recent years, people in Wales still experience discrimination, abuse and isolation at work, at home and in our communities.

“The work of LGBT-inclusive employers is vital in securing a more prosperous, healthier and more equal nation for future generations.”